SEI (SEIC) Up 1.3% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Continue?

A month has gone by since the last earnings report for SEI Investments (SEIC). Shares have added about 1.3% in that time frame, underperforming the S&P 500.

Will the recent positive trend continue leading up to its next earnings release, or is SEI due for a pullback? Before we dive into how investors and analysts have reacted as of late, let's take a quick look at its most recent earnings report in order to get a better handle on the important drivers.

SEI Investments Q3 Earnings Meet, Revenues & Costs Rise

SEI Investments’ third-quarter 2021 earnings of 97 cents per share were in line with the Zacks Consensus Estimate. The bottom line reflected 29% growth from the prior-year quarter.



Results were aided by growth in revenues and an increase in AUM balance. These were offset by a rise in expenses.



Net income was $138 million, up 24% from the year-ago quarter.

Revenues, Expenses & AUM Rise

Total revenues were $485.3 million, up 14% year over year. The upswing reflects an increase in asset management, administration and distribution fees, and information processing and software servicing fees. The top line outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $481 million.



Total expenses were $344.2 million, up 10% year over year. The rise was due to an increase in all cost components, except for consulting, outsourcing and professional fees, and facilities, supplies and other costs.



Operating income increased 27% year over year to $141.1 million.



As of Sep 30, 2021, AUM was $391.5 billion, reflecting a jump of 19% from the prior-year quarter. Client assets under administration (AUA) were $866.3 billion, up 15%. Client AUA did not include $13.7 billion related to Funds of Funds assets reported on Sep 30, 2021.

Share Repurchase Update

In the reported quarter, SEI Investments bought back 2 million shares for $119.9 million.

How Have Estimates Been Moving Since Then?

It turns out, estimates review flatlined during the past month.

VGM Scores

Currently, SEI has a nice Growth Score of B, though it is lagging a bit on the Momentum Score front with a C. Charting a somewhat similar path, the stock was allocated a grade of B on the value side, putting it in the second quintile for this investment strategy.

Overall, the stock has an aggregate VGM Score of B. If you aren't focused on one strategy, this score is the one you should be interested in.

Outlook

SEI has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). We expect an in-line return from the stock in the next few months.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.