SEI (SEIC) Reports Q3 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

SEI Investments (SEIC) reported $578.51 million in revenue for the quarter ended September 2025, representing a year-over-year increase of 7.7%. EPS of $1.30 for the same period compares to $1.19 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -0.17% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $579.5 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $1.25, the EPS surprise was +4%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Assets under management - Investments in New Business : $3.24 billion compared to the $3.29 billion average estimate based on six analysts.

: $3.24 billion compared to the $3.29 billion average estimate based on six analysts. Assets under management - Investment Advisors : $88.64 billion versus the six-analyst average estimate of $86.94 billion.

: $88.64 billion versus the six-analyst average estimate of $86.94 billion. Assets under management - Private Banks : $31.21 billion versus $31.17 billion estimated by six analysts on average.

: $31.21 billion versus $31.17 billion estimated by six analysts on average. Assets under management - Institutional Investors : $84.26 billion compared to the $84.63 billion average estimate based on six analysts.

: $84.26 billion compared to the $84.63 billion average estimate based on six analysts. Assets under management - LSV - Equity and Fixed Income programs : $95.8 billion compared to the $93.64 billion average estimate based on six analysts.

: $95.8 billion compared to the $93.64 billion average estimate based on six analysts. Revenue- Investment Advisors : $147.47 million versus $143.82 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +16.3% change.

: $147.47 million versus $143.82 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +16.3% change. Revenue- Investment Managers : $207.05 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $204.78 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +12.2%.

: $207.05 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $204.78 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +12.2%. Revenue- Private Banks : $143.99 million versus $145.32 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +3.8% change.

: $143.99 million versus $145.32 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +3.8% change. Revenue- Investments in New Business : $8.18 million compared to the $13.51 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of -47.6% year over year.

: $8.18 million compared to the $13.51 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of -47.6% year over year. Revenue- Institutional Investors : $71.83 million versus $72.05 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +0.3% change.

: $71.83 million versus $72.05 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +0.3% change. Revenue- Information processing and software servicing fees : $116.55 million versus $122.9 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +2.7% change.

: $116.55 million versus $122.9 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +2.7% change. Revenue- Asset management, administration and distribution fees: $461.96 million versus $461.68 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +9% change.

Here is how SEI performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

View all Key Company Metrics for SEI here>>>

Shares of SEI have returned -4.3% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

Beyond Nvidia: AI's Second Wave Is Here

The AI revolution has already minted millionaires. But the stocks everyone knows about aren't likely to keep delivering the biggest profits. Little-known AI firms tackling the world's biggest problems may be more lucrative in the coming months and years.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

SEI Investments Company (SEIC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.