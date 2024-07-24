SEI (SEIC) Reports Q2 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

SEI Investments (SEIC) reported $518.99 million in revenue for the quarter ended June 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 6.1%. EPS of $1.05 for the same period compares to $0.89 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $524.05 million, representing a surprise of -0.97%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +0.96%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $1.04.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how SEI performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Assets under management - Institutional Investors : $77.85 billion versus $79.42 billion estimated by six analysts on average.

: $77.85 billion versus $79.42 billion estimated by six analysts on average. Assets under management - LSV - Equity and Fixed Income programs : $90.20 billion compared to the $93.73 billion average estimate based on six analysts.

: $90.20 billion compared to the $93.73 billion average estimate based on six analysts. Assets under management - Investments in New Business : $2.92 billion versus $2.52 billion estimated by six analysts on average.

: $2.92 billion versus $2.52 billion estimated by six analysts on average. Assets under management - Investment Advisors : $78.86 billion versus $81.06 billion estimated by six analysts on average.

: $78.86 billion versus $81.06 billion estimated by six analysts on average. Assets under management - Private Banks : $27.74 billion versus $29.27 billion estimated by six analysts on average.

: $27.74 billion versus $29.27 billion estimated by six analysts on average. Revenue- Investment Advisors : $120.59 million versus $126.35 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +10% change.

: $120.59 million versus $126.35 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +10% change. Revenue- Investment Managers : $179.87 million compared to the $178 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +8.8% year over year.

: $179.87 million compared to the $178 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +8.8% year over year. Revenue- Private Banks : $132.40 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $131.82 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -1.3%.

: $132.40 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $131.82 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -1.3%. Revenue- Investments in New Business : $14.62 million compared to the $14.76 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +198.8% year over year.

: $14.62 million compared to the $14.76 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +198.8% year over year. Revenue- Institutional Investors : $71.51 million compared to the $72.93 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of -4.8% year over year.

: $71.51 million compared to the $72.93 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of -4.8% year over year. Revenue- Information processing and software servicing fees : $109.59 million versus $108.99 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -0.6% change.

: $109.59 million versus $108.99 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -0.6% change. Revenue- Asset management, administration and distribution fees: $409.40 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $416.42 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +8.1%.

Shares of SEI have returned +2.9% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.8% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

