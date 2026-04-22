SEI (SEIC) Reports Q1 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

SEI Investments (SEIC) reported $622.18 million in revenue for the quarter ended March 2026, representing a year-over-year increase of 12.9%. EPS of $1.44 for the same period compares to $1.17 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +1.87% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $610.79 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $1.29, the EPS surprise was +11.41%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Assets under management - Investments in New Business : $3.34 billion versus $3.32 billion estimated by four analysts on average.

: $3.34 billion versus $3.32 billion estimated by four analysts on average. Assets under management - LSV - Equity and Fixed Income programs : $100.57 billion versus $96.58 billion estimated by four analysts on average.

: $100.57 billion versus $96.58 billion estimated by four analysts on average. Assets under management - Institutional Investors : $83.7 billion compared to the $83.41 billion average estimate based on four analysts.

: $83.7 billion compared to the $83.41 billion average estimate based on four analysts. Assets under management - Investment Advisors : $90.1 billion compared to the $97.99 billion average estimate based on four analysts.

: $90.1 billion compared to the $97.99 billion average estimate based on four analysts. Assets under management - Private Banks : $31.94 billion versus the four-analyst average estimate of $31.04 billion.

: $31.94 billion versus the four-analyst average estimate of $31.04 billion. Revenue- Asset management, administration and distribution fees : $497.98 million compared to the $487.49 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +15.2% year over year.

: $497.98 million compared to the $487.49 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +15.2% year over year. Revenue- Information processing and software servicing fees : $124.2 million versus $124.9 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +4.2% change.

: $124.2 million versus $124.9 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +4.2% change. Revenue- Investment Managers : $220.72 million versus $215.65 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +14.9% change.

: $220.72 million versus $215.65 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +14.9% change. Revenue- Investments in New Business : $7.99 million versus $8.06 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -51.6% change.

: $7.99 million versus $8.06 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -51.6% change. Revenue- Investment Advisors : $169.7 million versus $161.07 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +24.3% change.

: $169.7 million versus $161.07 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +24.3% change. Revenue- Institutional Investors : $71.52 million versus $70.89 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +4.4% change.

: $71.52 million versus $70.89 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +4.4% change. Revenue- Private Banks: $152.26 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $149.81 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +10.6%.

Here is how SEI performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

View all Key Company Metrics for SEI here>>>

Shares of SEI have returned +6.1% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +8.6% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

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