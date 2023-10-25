SEI (SEIC) Q3 Earnings: How Key Metrics Compare to Wall Street Estimates

SEI Investments (SEIC) reported $476.76 million in revenue for the quarter ended September 2023, representing a year-over-year increase of 1.2%. EPS of $0.87 for the same period compares to $0.77 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $482.16 million, representing a surprise of -1.12%. The company has not delivered EPS surprise, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.87.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how SEI performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Assets under management - Institutional Investors : $74.51 billion versus the six-analyst average estimate of $75.21 billion.

: $74.51 billion versus the six-analyst average estimate of $75.21 billion. Assets under management - LSV - Equity and Fixed Income programs : $83.68 billion versus the six-analyst average estimate of $85.58 billion.

: $83.68 billion versus the six-analyst average estimate of $85.58 billion. Assets under management - Investments in New Business : $2.22 billion versus the six-analyst average estimate of $2.29 billion.

: $2.22 billion versus the six-analyst average estimate of $2.29 billion. Assets under management - Investment Advisors : $72.09 billion compared to the $72.88 billion average estimate based on six analysts.

: $72.09 billion compared to the $72.88 billion average estimate based on six analysts. Assets under management - Private Banks : $26.68 billion versus $27.14 billion estimated by six analysts on average.

: $26.68 billion versus $27.14 billion estimated by six analysts on average. Revenue- Asset management, administration and distribution fees : $380.59 million versus $381.37 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +2.3% change.

: $380.59 million versus $381.37 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +2.3% change. Revenue- Information processing and software servicing fees : $96.17 million versus $99.81 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -3.1% change.

: $96.17 million versus $99.81 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -3.1% change. Revenue- Private Banks : $121.47 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $126.15 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -1%.

: $121.47 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $126.15 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -1%. Revenue- Investments in New Business : $5.06 million versus $5.03 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +4.6% change.

: $5.06 million versus $5.03 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +4.6% change. Revenue- Institutional Investors : $70.48 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $75.25 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -9.9%.

: $70.48 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $75.25 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -9.9%. Revenue- Investment Managers : $169.29 million versus $166.32 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +8.5% change.

: $169.29 million versus $166.32 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +8.5% change. Revenue- Investment Advisors: $110.46 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $109.58 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +0.8%.

