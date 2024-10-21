SEI (SEIC) Q3 Earnings on the Horizon: Analysts' Insights on Key Performance Measures

Wall Street analysts forecast that SEI Investments (SEIC) will report quarterly earnings of $1.07 per share in its upcoming release, pointing to a year-over-year increase of 23%. It is anticipated that revenues will amount to $533.16 million, exhibiting an increase of 11.8% compared to the year-ago quarter.

Over the last 30 days, there has been an upward revision of 3.5% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter, leading to its current level. This signifies the covering analysts' collective reconsideration of their initial forecasts over the course of this timeframe.

Before a company announces its earnings, it is essential to take into account any changes made to earnings estimates. This is a valuable factor in predicting the potential reactions of investors toward the stock. Empirical research has consistently shown a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as indicators of quarterly business performance, exploring analysts' projections for specific key metrics can offer valuable insights.

That said, let's delve into the average estimates of some SEI metrics that Wall Street analysts commonly model and monitor.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Revenue- Investment Advisors' should come in at $123.16 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +11.5%.

Analysts forecast 'Revenue- Investment Managers' to reach $185.61 million. The estimate points to a change of +9.6% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Revenue- Private Banks' reaching $133.49 million. The estimate indicates a change of +9.9% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts predict that the 'Revenue- Investments in New Business' will reach $15.54 million. The estimate points to a change of +207.3% from the year-ago quarter.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Assets under management - Institutional Investors' will reach $80.36 billion. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $74.51 billion.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Assets under management - Investments in New Business' of $2.97 billion. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $2.22 billion.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Assets under management - LSV - Equity and Fixed Income programs' should arrive at $92.78 billion. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $83.68 billion in the same quarter last year.

The consensus estimate for 'Assets under management - Investment Advisors' stands at $81.83 billion. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $72.09 billion in the same quarter of the previous year.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Assets under management - Private Banks' will reach $28.36 billion. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $26.68 billion.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Client assets under administration' at 1,039,003. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 890,781.

Analysts expect 'Client assets under administration - Investment Managers' to come in at 1,024,606. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 886,382.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Assets under management - Investment Managers' will likely reach $193.39 billion. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $147.17 billion.



Shares of SEI have demonstrated returns of +7.7% over the past month compared to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +4.5% change. With a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), SEIC is expected to beat the overall market performance in the near future.

SEI Investments Company (SEIC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

