SEI (SEIC) Q2 Earnings on the Horizon: Analysts' Insights on Key Performance Measures

The upcoming report from SEI Investments (SEIC) is expected to reveal quarterly earnings of $1.18 per share, indicating an increase of 12.4% compared to the year-ago period. Analysts forecast revenues of $561.07 million, representing an increase of 8.1% year over year.

Over the last 30 days, there has been an upward revision of 7.8% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter, leading to its current level. This signifies the covering analysts' collective reconsideration of their initial forecasts over the course of this timeframe.

Ahead of a company's earnings disclosure, it is crucial to give due consideration to changes in earnings estimates. These revisions serve as a noteworthy factor in predicting potential investor reactions to the stock. Numerous empirical studies consistently demonstrate a strong relationship between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to gauge how the business may have fared during the quarter, examining analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics often helps gain a deeper insight.

That said, let's delve into the average estimates of some SEI metrics that Wall Street analysts commonly model and monitor.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Revenue- Investment Advisors' of $137.10 million. The estimate suggests a change of +13.7% year over year.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Revenue- Investment Managers' will reach $196.83 million. The estimate indicates a change of +9.4% from the prior-year quarter.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Revenue- Private Banks' will reach $139.80 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +5.6%.

Analysts expect 'Revenue- Investments in New Business' to come in at $16.48 million. The estimate indicates a change of +12.7% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts forecast 'Assets under management - Investments in New Business' to reach $3.03 billion. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $2.92 billion.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Assets under management - Investment Advisors' should come in at $83.37 billion. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $78.86 billion.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Assets under management - Private Banks' will likely reach $30.37 billion. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $27.74 billion in the same quarter last year.

The consensus estimate for 'Assets under management - Institutional Investors' stands at $82.00 billion. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $77.85 billion in the same quarter of the previous year.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Assets under management - LSV - Equity and Fixed Income programs' reaching $90.13 billion. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $90.20 billion.

Analysts predict that the 'Assets under management - Investment Managers' will reach $217.08 billion. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $192.97 billion.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Client assets under administration - Investment Managers' at 1,106,868 . The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 998,315 .

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Client assets under administration - Private Banks' should arrive at 8,588 . Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 7,813 in the same quarter of the previous year.

Shares of SEI have demonstrated returns of +11.5% over the past month compared to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +5.4% change. With a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), SEIC is expected to beat the overall market performance in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>> .

One Big Gain, Every Trading Day

To help you take full advantage of this market, you’re invited to access every stock recommendation in all our private portfolios - for just $1.

Zacks private portfolio services that closed 256 double and triple-digit winners in 2024 alone. That’s about one big gain every day the market was open. Of course, not all our picks are winners, but members have seen recent gains as high as +627% +1,340%, and +1,708%.

Imagine how much you could profit with a steady stream of real-time picks from all our services that cover a number of strategies to suit a variety of investing and trading styles.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

SEI Investments Company (SEIC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.