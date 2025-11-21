SEI (SEIC) Down 3.3% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Rebound?

It has been about a month since the last earnings report for SEI Investments (SEIC). Shares have lost about 3.3% in that time frame, underperforming the S&P 500.

But investors have to be wondering, will the recent negative trend continue leading up to its next earnings release, or is SEI due for a breakout? Before we dive into how investors and analysts have reacted as of late, let's take a quick look at its most recent earnings report in order to get a better handle on the important drivers.

SEI Investments Q3 Earnings Beat Estimates as Revenues & AUM Rise Y/Y

SEI Investments' third-quarter 2025 earnings per share of $1.30 beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.25. Moreover, the bottom line reflected a rise of 9.2% from the prior-year quarter.



Results were aided by higher revenues and a rise in AUM. However, higher expenses acted as a spoilsport.



Net income attributable to SEI Investments was $164.2 million, up 6% from the year-ago quarter. Our estimate for the metric was $148.2 million.

Revenues & AUM Improve, Expenses Rise

Total revenues were $578.5 million, up 7.7% year over year. The rise was driven by higher asset management, administration and distribution fees, as well as information processing and software servicing fees. However, the top line missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $579.5 million.



Total expenses were $418.6 million, up 6.3% year over year. The increase was driven by a rise in almost all cost components, except for facilities, supplies and other costs and depreciation charges. Our estimate for the metric was $429.4 million.



Operating income increased 11.2% year over year to $160 million. Our estimate for the metric was $139.2 million.



As of Sept. 30, 2025, AUM was $541.5 billion, reflecting a rise of 9.8% from the prior-year quarter. Client assets under administration (AUA) were $1.21 trillion, up 16% year over year. Client AUA did not include $11.5 billion related to Funds of Funds assets reported as of Sept. 30, 2025.

Share Repurchase Update

In the reported quarter, SEI Investments bought back 1.6 million shares for $141.6 million at an average price of $90.02 per share.

How Have Estimates Been Moving Since Then?

Since the earnings release, investors have witnessed a downward trend in estimates revision.

VGM Scores

Currently, SEI has a nice Growth Score of B, though it is lagging a lot on the Momentum Score front with an F. However, the stock was allocated a score of C on the value side, putting it in the middle 20% for this investment strategy.

Overall, the stock has an aggregate VGM Score of C. If you aren't focused on one strategy, this score is the one you should be interested in.

Outlook

Estimates have been broadly trending downward for the stock, and the magnitude of these revisions indicates a downward shift. Notably, SEI has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). We expect an in-line return from the stock in the next few months.

