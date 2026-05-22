SEI (SEIC) Down 1.6% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Rebound?

A month has gone by since the last earnings report for SEI Investments (SEIC). Shares have lost about 1.6% in that time frame, underperforming the S&P 500.

But investors have to be wondering, will the recent negative trend continue leading up to its next earnings release, or is SEI due for a breakout? Well, first let's take a quick look at its most recent earnings report in order to get a better handle on the recent catalysts for SEI Investments Company before we dive into how investors and analysts have reacted as of late.

SEI Investments Beats on Q1 Earnings as Revenues & AUM Rise Y/Y

SEI Investments' first-quarter 2026 adjusted earnings per share of $1.44 surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.29. Moreover, the bottom line reflected a rise of 21% from the prior-year quarter.



Results were aided by higher revenues and a rise in AUM, along with the first full-quarter contribution from the Stratos acquisition. However, higher expenses acted as a spoilsport.



Results excluded intangible assets, amortization and impairment charges. After considering this, net income attributable to SEI Investments was $174.5 million, up 15.2% from the year-ago quarter.

Revenues & AUM Improve, Expenses Rise

Total revenues were $622.2 million, up 12.8% year over year. The rise was driven by higher asset management, administration and distribution fees, as well as information processing and software servicing fees. The top line beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $610.8 million.



Total expenses were $432.7 million, up 9.8% year over year. The increase was driven by a rise in almost all cost components, except for consulting, outsourcing and professional fees, and depreciation charges.



Operating income (GAAP) rose 20.6% year over year to $189.5 million, which excludes the impact of intangible assets amortization and impairments. Including this, adjusted operating income increased 23.8% to $198.7 million.



As of March 31, 2026, AUM was $554.1 billion, reflecting a rise of 14% from the prior-year quarter. Client assets under administration were $1.29 trillion, up 19.3%. Client AUA did not include $13.3 billion related to Funds of Funds assets reported as of March 31, 2026.

Share Repurchase Update

In the reported quarter, the company bought back 2.6 million shares for $208.3 million at an average price of $81.55 per share.

How Have Estimates Been Moving Since Then?

Since the earnings release, investors have witnessed a upward trend in fresh estimates.

The consensus estimate has shifted 9.86% due to these changes.

VGM Scores

Currently, SEI has a nice Growth Score of B, a score with the same score on the momentum front. Charting a somewhat similar path, the stock was allocated a score of C on the value side, putting it in the middle 20% for this investment strategy.

Overall, the stock has an aggregate VGM Score of C. If you aren't focused on one strategy, this score is the one you should be interested in.

Outlook

Estimates have been trending upward for the stock, and the magnitude of these revisions looks promising. Notably, SEI has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). We expect an in-line return from the stock in the next few months.

Performance of an Industry Player

SEI belongs to the Zacks Financial - Investment Management industry. Another stock from the same industry, Cohen & Steers Inc (CNS), has gained 7.3% over the past month. More than a month has passed since the company reported results for the quarter ended March 2026.

Cohen & Steers reported revenues of $145.64 million in the last reported quarter, representing a year-over-year change of +8.3%. EPS of $0.79 for the same period compares with $0.75 a year ago.

Cohen & Steers is expected to post break-even earnings per share for the current quarter, representing a year-over-year change of 0%. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate has changed 0%.

Cohen & Steers has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) based on the overall direction and magnitude of estimate revisions. Additionally, the stock has a VGM Score of F.

7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days

Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers "Most Likely for Early Price Pops."

Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +23.9% per year. So be sure to give these hand picked 7 your immediate attention.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

SEI Investments Company (SEIC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Cohen & Steers Inc (CNS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.