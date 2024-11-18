SEI Investments selected by Brown Advisory to launch ETF

SEI announced that Brown Advisory selected the Advisors’ Inner Circle Fund series trust as its operational platform to launch the Brown Advisory Flexible Equity ETF, the firm’s first ETF. A fundamental active strategy focused on U.S. companies, Brown Advisory’s Flexible Equity ETF is managed by a tenured team with an existing footprint in mutual funds and separately managed accounts.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Discover the latest stocks recommended by top Wall Street analysts, all in one place with Analyst Top Stocks

Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on SEIC:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.