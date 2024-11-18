SEI Investments selected by Brown Advisory to launch ETF

SEI announced that Brown Advisory selected the Advisors’ Inner Circle Fund series trust as its operational platform to launch the Brown Advisory Flexible Equity ETF, the firm’s first ETF. A fundamental active strategy focused on U.S. companies, Brown Advisory’s Flexible Equity ETF is managed by a tenured team with an existing footprint in mutual funds and separately managed accounts.
