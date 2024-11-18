News & Insights

SEI Investments selected by Brown Advisory to launch ETF

November 18, 2024 — 09:11 am EST

SEI announced that Brown Advisory selected the Advisors’ Inner Circle Fund series trust as its operational platform to launch the Brown Advisory Flexible Equity ETF, the firm’s first ETF. A fundamental active strategy focused on U.S. companies, Brown Advisory’s Flexible Equity ETF is managed by a tenured team with an existing footprint in mutual funds and separately managed accounts.

