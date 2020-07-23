SEI Investments (SEIC) Q2 Earnings Lag Estimates, AUM Declines

SEI Investments Co.’s SEIC second-quarter 2020 earnings of 68 cents per share lagged the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 69 cents. Moreover, the figure reflects a decline of 17.1% from the prior-year quarter.



Results were primarily hurt by a rise in expenses and lower revenues. Moreover, a decline in assets under management (AUM) was a headwind.



Net income was $101.1 million, down 20.1% from the year-ago quarter.

Revenues & AUM Decline, Expenses Rise

Total revenues were $400.6 million, down 2.2% year over year. The fall reflected a decline in both components of revenues. Moreover, the reported figure lagged the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $403.2 million.



Total expenses were $300.3 million, up 3.8% year over year. The rise was due to an increase in stock-based compensation costs, consulting, outsourcing and professional fees, data processing and computer-related costs, amortization expenses, and depreciation costs.



Operating income declined 16.5% year over year to $100.3 million.



As of Jun 30, 2020, AUM was $317.8 billion, reflecting a decline of 5.2% from the prior-year quarter. Client assets under administration (AUA) were $692.5 billion, up 9.8% year over year. Note that client AUA does not include $11.3 billion related to Funds of Funds assets that were reported on Jun 30, 2020.

Share Repurchases

In the reported quarter, SEI Investments bought back 1.6 million shares for $89.5 million.

Our Take

The company’s diversified product offerings are expected to continue to aid financials. Also, rising demand for the SEI Wealth Platform (“SWP”) across several financial institutions will likely support profitability.

