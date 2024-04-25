SEI Investments (SEIC) Q1 Earnings Beat as Revenues & AUM Rise

SEI Investments Co.’s SEIC first-quarter 2024 earnings of 99 cents per share surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 97 cents. The bottom line reflects a rise of 25% from the prior-year quarter.



Results benefited from higher revenues and an increase in the assets under management (AUM) balance. Higher expenses acted as a headwind.



Net income was $131.4 million, up 23% from the year-ago quarter. Our estimate for the metric was $117.8 million.

Revenues & AUM Improve, Expenses Rise

Total revenues were $511.6 million, up 9% year over year. The rise was driven by higher asset management, administration and distribution fees, and information processing and software servicing fees. Also, the top line beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $505.4 million.



Total expenses were $385.7 million, rising 5% year over year. The increase was due to higher compensation, benefits and other personnel costs; software royalties and other information processing costs; stock-based compensation expenses; amortization costs; and data processing and computer-related costs. Our estimate for expenses was $382.7 million.



Operating income increased 24% year over year to $125.9 million. Our estimate for the metric was $107.1 million.



As of Mar 31, 2024, AUM was $443.6 billion, reflecting a rise of 8% from the prior-year quarter. Client assets under administration (AUA) were $983.3 billion, up 16% year over year. Client AUA did not include $11.0 billion related to Funds of Funds assets reported as of Mar 31, 2024.

Share Repurchase Update

In the reported quarter, SEI Investments bought back 0.8 million shares for $56 million.

Conclusion

Elevated expenses are expected to hurt the company’s bottom line. SEIC’s increased exposure to fee-based revenues is another major concern. However, its robust AUM balance, global presence and diverse range of product offerings are expected to continue driving growth.

SEI Investments Company Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

SEI Investments Company price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | SEI Investments Company Quote

Currently, SEI Investments carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Performance of Other Asset Managers

BlackRock, Inc.’s BLK first-quarter 2024 adjusted earnings of $9.81 per share handily surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $9.42. The figure reflects a jump of 24% from the year-ago quarter.



BLK’s results benefited from a rise in revenues and higher non-operating income. Further, the AUM balance witnessed an improvement, driven by net inflows. However, higher expenses acted as a dampener.



Invesco’s IVZ first-quarter 2024 adjusted earnings of 33 cents per share lagged the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 40 cents. The bottom line declined 13.2% from the prior-year quarter.



IVZ’s results were primarily hurt by a decline in adjusted revenues, along with higher adjusted expenses. However, an increase in the AUM balance on decent inflows was a positive.

Free – 5 Dividend Stocks to Fund Your Retirement

Zacks Investment Research has released a Special Report to help you prepare for retirement with 5 diverse stocks that pay whopping dividends. They cut across property management, upscale outlets, financial institutions, and a couple of strong energy producers.

5 Dividend Stocks to Include in Your Retirement Strategy is packed with unconventional wisdom and insights you won’t get from your neighborhood financial planner.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

BlackRock, Inc. (BLK) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Invesco Ltd. (IVZ) : Free Stock Analysis Report

SEI Investments Company (SEIC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.