SEI Investments (SEIC) Launches Enhanced Technology Capabilities

SEI Investments Company SEIC launched enhanced technology capabilities in its Investor Portal, which is a web-based client service portal within SEI Connect that enables advisors to provide clients with a full picture of their financial lives.



The Investor Portal delivers new benefits and information processing advantages to SEIC’s institutional investor clients, including online access to defined benefit and defined contribution plan information.



Now, the Investor Portal and mobile application feature a document vault to effortlessly upload personal documents, secure messaging to facilitate better collaboration and account aggregation to connect investment, banking and real estate accounts directly from other financial institutions.



Paul Klauder, the head of SEIC’s advisor business, stated, “Market trends present a tremendous opportunity for us to help financial advisors succeed with flexible, client-responsive solutions that address their—and their clients'—needs. As the lines of all aspects of our financial lives continue to blur, the need for a connected experience becomes paramount, and we intentionally built and enhance these tools with the future in mind.”



Klauder added, “Advisors continue to feel the pressure from investors for a digital, collaborative wealth management experience—especially in today's economic environment—while scaling their businesses for tomorrow. These enhancements within SEI Connect, including the Investor Portal, allow us to equip advisors with the tools they need to meaningfully engage with their clients, and in turn, help power growth, make confident decisions, and protect futures—for their clients and their businesses.”



Apart from the Investor Portal, SEI Connect provides various front-office technology solutions like accessibility, electronic delivery, account aggregation, performance reporting, customization, and digital collaboration. These help advisors scale their businesses, increase efficiency and better serve their clients through a platform-based interactive hub on the SEI Wealth Platform (“SWP”).



Notably, SEI Investments’ primary business platform — Investment Processing — delivers its outsourced software and processing services through TRUST 3000 and the SWP. Revenues generated by these two are recognized under information processing and software servicing fees.



Given that technology is the backbone of SEI Investments’ businesses, it has already launched two key technology enhancements through the SWP — Digital Account Open and Digital Model Management, which are available to independent advisors.



In 2022, the company launched SEI Data Cloud through a partnership with Snowflake to address the financial services industry’s demand for more advanced data integration. Moreover, the company’s 2021 acquisitions of Oranj's cloud-native technology platform, Finomial along with Novus support its technological advancement efforts.



These initiatives and constant innovations in software will likely help SEI Investments win new clients and support top-line growth.

Technological Enhancements by Other Finance Firms

Citigroup Inc. C rolled out a set of functionalities as part of its Treasury and Trade Solutions services. The four payment solutions are designed to improve the client experience that financial institutions offer to their end users. These capabilities can be used with less or no implementation work or technology build.



The new set of solutions includes extending the capabilities of Citi’s 24/7 USD clearing for financial institutions to include payments to companies and individuals. This will help financial institutions make commercial payments (payments that are handled for the retail and corporate clients of the banks) in addition to bank-to-bank payments. The new capability will cater to more than 100 financial institution clients that currently use C’s 24/7 USD clearing service since its launch in late 2022.



Ally Financial Inc. ALLY launched Ally.ai, which is a proprietary, cloud-based artificial intelligence (“AI”) platform having the functionality of traditional and generative AI tools, along with specialized human touch and data security protections. The platform will allow ALLY to integrate any AI capability into business operations at an enterprise scale.



In terms of AI, Ally Financial focuses on problem-solving and future scalability with significant importance on human training, feedback and oversight.

