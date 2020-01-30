SEI Investments (SEIC) Lags on Q4 Earnings as Expenses Rise

SEI Investments Co.’s SEIC fourth-quarter 2019 earnings of 84 cents per share lagged the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 86 cents. However, the figure reflects a rise of 15.1% from the prior-year quarter.



Results were hurt by a rise in expenses. However, growth in revenues and assets under management (AUM) were tailwinds.



Net income was $128.7 million, up 10.9% from the year-ago quarter.



For 2019, earnings per share were $3.24, which lagged the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.26. However, the figure reflects growth of 3.2% from the previous year. Net income for the year was $501.4 million, down marginally from that reported in 2018.



Revenues & AUM Improve, Expenses Rise



Total quarterly revenues were $423.2 million, up 4.5% year over year. The rise reflected higher asset management, administration and distribution fees. Moreover, the reported figure surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $422.5 million.



For 2019, total revenues were $1.65 billion, up 1.6% year over year. The rise reflected higher asset management, administration and distribution fees. The reported figure was in line with the Zacks Consensus Estimate.



Total quarterly expenses were $307.1 million, up 1.7% year over year. The rise was due to an increase in almost all components of expenses, except for software royalties and other information processing costs; compensation, benefits and other personnel expenses; and depreciation costs.



Operating income increased 12.8% year over year to $116.1 million.



As of Dec 31, 2019, AUM was $352 billion, reflecting a rise of 14.6% from the prior-year quarter. Client assets under administration (AUA) were $683.3 billion, up 19.4% year over year. Note that client AUA does not include $13.1 billion related to Funds of Funds assets that were reported on Dec 31, 2019.



Share Repurchase



In the reported quarter, SEI Investments bought back 1.3 million shares for $81.2 million.



Our Take



The company’s solid AUM balance, global presence, diversified product offerings and rising demand for SEI Wealth Platform (SWP) are expected to continue to aid financials. Also, its enhanced capital-deployment activities will likely continue to reward shareholders.

Performance & Release Date of Other Investment Managers



BlackRock, Inc.’s BLK fourth-quarter 2019 adjusted earnings of $8.34 per share surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $7.67. Moreover, the figure was 37.2% higher than the year-ago quarter’s number.



Cohen & Steers’ CNS fourth-quarter 2019 adjusted earnings of 74 cents per share surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 67 cents. Also, the bottom line was 32.1% higher than the year-ago quarter figure.



Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. AMG is slated to announce results on Feb 3.



