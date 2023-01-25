SEI Investments Q4 Profit Declines, but beats estimates

(RTTNews) - SEI Investments (SEIC) announced earnings for fourth quarter that decreased from the same period last year but beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line came in at $112.22 million, or $0.83 per share. This compares with $145.30 million, or $1.03 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.80 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 9.0% to $456.59 million from $501.65 million last year.

SEI Investments earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q4): $112.22 Mln. vs. $145.30 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $0.83 vs. $1.03 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $0.80 -Revenue (Q4): $456.59 Mln vs. $501.65 Mln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.