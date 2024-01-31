SEI Investments Q4 Profit Advances, but misses estimates

(RTTNews) - SEI Investments (SEIC) announced a profit for its fourth quarter that increased from last year but missed the Street estimates.

The company's earnings totaled $120.73 million, or $0.91 per share. This compares with $112.24 million, or $0.83 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.92 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 6.2% to $484.86 million from $456.59 million last year.

SEI Investments earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q4): $120.73 Mln. vs. $112.24 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $0.91 vs. $0.83 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $0.92 -Revenue (Q4): $484.86 Mln vs. $456.59 Mln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.