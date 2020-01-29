Markets
SEIC

SEI Investments Q4 Earnings Advance

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - SEI Investments (SEIC) released a profit for its fourth quarter that increased from the same period last year.

The company's profit came in at $128.74 million, or $0.84 per share. This compares with $116.03 million, or $0.73 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.85 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 4.5% to $423.22 million from $405.06 million last year.

SEI Investments earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q4): $128.74 Mln. vs. $116.03 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $0.84 vs. $0.73 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.85 -Revenue (Q4): $423.22 Mln vs. $405.06 Mln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

SEIC

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

RTTNews

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular