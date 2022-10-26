SEI Investments Q3 Profit Retreats, misses estimates

(RTTNews) - SEI Investments (SEIC) revealed earnings for third quarter that decreased from last year and missed the Street estimates.

The company's earnings totaled $61.66 million, or $0.45 per share. This compares with $138.05 million, or $0.97 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.67 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 22.3% to $471.33 million from $385.32 million last year.

SEI Investments earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q3): $61.66 Mln. vs. $138.05 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $0.45 vs. $0.97 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $0.67 -Revenue (Q3): $471.33 Mln vs. $385.32 Mln last year.

