SEI Investments Q3 income increases in line with estimates

(RTTNews) - SEI Investments (SEIC) revealed a profit for its third quarter that increased from the same period last year in line with the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line totaled $115.66 million, or $0.87 per share. This compares with $61.66 million, or $0.45 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.87 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 1.2% to $476.76 million from $471.33 million last year.

SEI Investments earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q3): $115.66 Mln. vs. $61.66 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $0.87 vs. $0.45 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $0.87 -Revenue (Q3): $476.76 Mln vs. $471.33 Mln last year.

