SEI Investments Q2 Profit Climbs, Beats estimates

(RTTNews) - SEI Investments (SEIC) announced a profit for its second quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings totaled $118.85 million, or $0.89 per share. This compares with $111.28 million, or $0.81 per share, in last year's second quarter.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.86 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 1.5% to $489.06 million from $481.67 million last year.

SEI Investments earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q2): $118.85 Mln. vs. $111.28 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $0.89 vs. $0.81 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $0.86 -Revenue (Q2): $489.06 Mln vs. $481.67 Mln last year.

