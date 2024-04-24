SEI Investments Q1 Profit Rises, Beats estimates

(RTTNews) - SEI Investments (SEIC) released earnings for its first quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings totaled $131.40 million, or $0.99 per share. This compares with $107.02 million, or $0.79 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.98 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 9.1% to $511.58 million from $469.12 million last year.

SEI Investments earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q1): $131.40 Mln. vs. $107.02 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $0.99 vs. $0.79 last year. -Revenue (Q1): $511.58 Mln vs. $469.12 Mln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.