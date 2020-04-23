Markets
SEIC

SEI Investments Q1 Income Falls

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - SEI Investments (SEIC) released a profit for first quarter that dropped from last year.

The company's earnings totaled $109.24 million, or $0.72 per share. This compares with $111.96 million, or $0.73 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.77 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 99.9% to $414.76 million from $400.82 billion last year.

SEI Investments earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q1): $109.24 Mln. vs. $111.96 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $0.72 vs. $0.73 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.77 -Revenue (Q1): $414.76 Mln vs. $400.82 Bln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

SEIC

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

RTTNews

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular