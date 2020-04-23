SEI Investments Q1 Income Falls

(RTTNews) - SEI Investments (SEIC) released a profit for first quarter that dropped from last year.

The company's earnings totaled $109.24 million, or $0.72 per share. This compares with $111.96 million, or $0.73 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.77 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 99.9% to $414.76 million from $400.82 billion last year.

SEI Investments earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q1): $109.24 Mln. vs. $111.96 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $0.72 vs. $0.73 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.77 -Revenue (Q1): $414.76 Mln vs. $400.82 Bln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.