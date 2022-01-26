SEI Investments Profit Rises In Q4, Beats estimates

(RTTNews) - SEI Investments (SEIC) released a profit for its fourth quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line came in at $145.30 million, or $1.03 per share. This compares with $125.88 million, or $0.86 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.96 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 13.1% to $501.65 million from $443.72 million last year.

SEI Investments earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q4): $145.30 Mln. vs. $125.88 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $1.03 vs. $0.86 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $0.96 -Revenue (Q4): $501.65 Mln vs. $443.72 Mln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.