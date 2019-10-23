Markets
SEIC

SEI Investments Profit Rises In Q3

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - SEI Investments (SEIC) revealed earnings for its third quarter that rose from the same period last year.

The company's earnings totaled $132.17 million, or $0.86 per share. This compares with $128.32 million, or $0.80 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.83 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 1.9% to $416.25 million from $408.68 million last year.

SEI Investments earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q3): $132.17 Mln. vs. $128.32 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $0.86 vs. $0.80 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.83 -Revenue (Q3): $416.25 Mln vs. $408.68 Mln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

SEIC

RTTNews

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular