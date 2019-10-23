SEI Investments Profit Rises In Q3

(RTTNews) - SEI Investments (SEIC) revealed earnings for its third quarter that rose from the same period last year.

The company's earnings totaled $132.17 million, or $0.86 per share. This compares with $128.32 million, or $0.80 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.83 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 1.9% to $416.25 million from $408.68 million last year.

SEI Investments earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q3): $132.17 Mln. vs. $128.32 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $0.86 vs. $0.80 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.83 -Revenue (Q3): $416.25 Mln vs. $408.68 Mln last year.

