SEI Investments Profit Falls In Q2

(RTTNews) - SEI Investments (SEIC) announced earnings for second quarter that Drops, from last year

The company's bottom line totaled $195.658 million, or $1.59 per share. This compares with $227.083 million, or $1.78 per share, last year.

Excluding items, SEI Investments reported adjusted earnings of $204.185 million or $1.66 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 14.7% to $641.617 million from $559.601 million last year.

SEI Investments earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $195.658 Mln. vs. $227.083 Mln. last year. -EPS: $1.59 vs. $1.78 last year. -Revenue: $641.617 Mln vs. $559.601 Mln last year.

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