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SEI Investments Profit Falls In Q2

July 22, 2026 — 04:08 pm EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - SEI Investments (SEIC) announced earnings for second quarter that Drops, from last year

The company's bottom line totaled $195.658 million, or $1.59 per share. This compares with $227.083 million, or $1.78 per share, last year.

Excluding items, SEI Investments reported adjusted earnings of $204.185 million or $1.66 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 14.7% to $641.617 million from $559.601 million last year.

SEI Investments earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $195.658 Mln. vs. $227.083 Mln. last year. -EPS: $1.59 vs. $1.78 last year. -Revenue: $641.617 Mln vs. $559.601 Mln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
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