SEI Investments price target raised to $85 from $81 at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer raised the firm’s price target on SEI Investments (SEIC) to $85 from $81 and keeps an Outperform rating on the shares. The firm notes SEI reported robust Q3 EPS of $1.19 vs. its estimate of $1.06 and consensus’ $1.07. The beat was primarily driven by higher revenue in PB&T and Investment Advisors than expected, Oppenheimer adds.
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>
Read More on SEIC:
- SEI Investments price target raised to $77 from $74 at Piper Sandler
- SEI Investments reports Q3 EPS $1.19, consensus $1.07
- SEI Investments approves $400M increase to its stock repurchase program
- SEIC Earnings this Week: How Will it Perform?
- SEI Investments price target raised to $74 from $71 at Piper Sandler
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.