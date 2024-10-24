SEI Investments price target raised to $85 from $81 at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer raised the firm’s price target on SEI Investments (SEIC) to $85 from $81 and keeps an Outperform rating on the shares. The firm notes SEI reported robust Q3 EPS of $1.19 vs. its estimate of $1.06 and consensus’ $1.07. The beat was primarily driven by higher revenue in PB&T and Investment Advisors than expected, Oppenheimer adds.

