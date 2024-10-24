SEI Investments price target raised to $77 from $74 at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler raised the firm’s price target on SEI Investments (SEIC) to $77 from $74 and keeps a Neutral rating on the shares. The firm notes SEI reported a core beat versus our estimate after excluding a couple of one-time benefits in the quarter. The increase in multiple is driven by the improved margin profile and sales events momentum, which should drive future revenue, Piper says.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.