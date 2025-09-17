SEI Investments Partners With Mentenova to Expand South African Reach

SEI Investments SEIC has collaborated with Mentenova, a South African investment management and advisory firm, to offer creative and global investment solutions customized for South African investors. Through this, the company is combining its actively managed global quantitative strategies with Mentenova’s expertise in goal-oriented portfolio design and manager selection to achieve stronger investment outcomes.



SEI’s Quantitative Investment Management team, leveraging data-driven insights and overseen by experienced portfolio managers, will implement a global active factor equity strategy built on value, momentum quality and dynamic tilting sub-portfolios. This core allocation will be further complemented by satellite active managers and passive index components selected by Mentenova.



Key benefits for South African investors include access to global expertise paired with local insight, a focus on long-term performance and a unified investment philosophy that integrates domestic and international portfolios.



Ian Love, Head of Asset Management for EMEA at SEI Investments, stated, “By combining our global investment expertise with Mentenova's deep local insight, this collaboration sets us apart, offering not only products but meaningful relationships built upon understanding and trust. It also lays the foundation for future innovation, expanding both firms' capabilities and enhancing our ability to support clients with comprehensive, forward-thinking investment strategies.”



This move aligns with SEI Investments’ efforts to boost fee revenues and assets under management through expanding global presence and revenue diversification. In July 2025, it partnered with Stratos Wealth Holdings by making a strategic investment aimed at enhancing its wealth management offerings.

Zacks Rank & Price Performance of SEI Investments

Shares of SEI Investments have risen 16.4% compared with the industry’s growth of 13.6% in the past six months.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Currently, SEIC carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Strategic Collaborations Pursued by Other Finance Firms

Earlier this month, Bank of America’s BAC subsidiary, Bank of America Private Bank, introduced the Alts Expanded Access Program in collaboration with Merrill Wealth Management. This program will be available in fall 2025, specifically to ultra-high-net-worth clients with a net worth of $50 million or more.



This Bank of America & Merrill Wealth program offers greater diversification benefits and complements the existing Alternative Investments platform. The key features include tailored access to emerging themes, supported recommendations and client-directed due diligence.



Similarly, Goldman Sachs GS partnered with T. Rowe Price TROW to offer a diversified suite of public and private market solutions tailored for retirement and wealth investors. As part of the collaboration, Goldman will invest roughly $1 billion in T. Rowe Price, acquiring a stake of about 3.5%.



The alliance will focus on expanding private market access for individuals, advisors and plan sponsors, offering Target-Date Strategies (mid-2026), model portfolios, multi-asset offerings, personalized advice and advisor-managed accounts. It will also give Goldman Sachs access to T. Rowe Price’s retirement-focused clients, combining stable income with growth potential.

Radical New Technology Could Hand Investors Huge Gains

Quantum Computing is the next technological revolution, and it could be even more advanced than AI.

While some believed the technology was years away, it is already present and moving fast. Large hyperscalers, such as Microsoft, Google, Amazon, Oracle, and even Meta and Tesla, are scrambling to integrate quantum computing into their infrastructure.

Senior Stock Strategist Kevin Cook reveals 7 carefully selected stocks poised to dominate the quantum computing landscape in his report, Beyond AI: The Quantum Leap in Computing Power.

Kevin was among the early experts who recognized NVIDIA's enormous potential back in 2016. Now, he has keyed in on what could be "the next big thing" in quantum computing supremacy. Today, you have a rare chance to position your portfolio at the forefront of this opportunity.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (GS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Bank of America Corporation (BAC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (TROW) : Free Stock Analysis Report

SEI Investments Company (SEIC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.