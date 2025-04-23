SEI INVESTMENTS Earnings Results: $SEIC Reports Quarterly Earnings

SEI INVESTMENTS ($SEIC) posted quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported earnings of $1.17 per share, beating estimates of $1.14 by $0.03. The company also reported revenue of $551,340,000, missing estimates of $558,616,056 by $-7,276,056.

SEI INVESTMENTS Insider Trading Activity

SEI INVESTMENTS insiders have traded $SEIC stock on the open market 27 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 27 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $SEIC stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

ALFRED P JR WEST (Executive Chairman) has made 0 purchases and 18 sales selling 462,507 shares for an estimated $37,594,506 .

. MICHAEL PETERSON (EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 35,000 shares for an estimated $2,656,159 .

. PHILIP MCCABE (EVP - Head of Investment Mgmt) sold 10,500 shares for an estimated $797,055

RYAN HICKE (Chief Executive Officer) sold 10,000 shares for an estimated $749,000

CARL GUARINO sold 7,564 shares for an estimated $573,124

WILLIAM DORAN sold 5,000 shares for an estimated $409,000

MARK ANDREW WARNER sold 5,000 shares for an estimated $401,950

CARMEN ROMEO sold 5,000 shares for an estimated $398,200

SEI INVESTMENTS Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 236 institutional investors add shares of SEI INVESTMENTS stock to their portfolio, and 231 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

SEI INVESTMENTS Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $SEIC in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 1 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Raymond James issued a "Outperform" rating on 01/30/2025

Morgan Stanley issued a "Underweight" rating on 01/03/2025

