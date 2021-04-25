SEI Investments Company (NASDAQ:SEIC) Just Reported First-Quarter Earnings: Have Analysts Changed Their Mind On The Stock?

Last week, you might have seen that SEI Investments Company (NASDAQ:SEIC) released its first-quarter result to the market. The early response was not positive, with shares down 8.4% to US$57.85 in the past week. It was a credible result overall, with revenues of US$456m and statutory earnings per share of US$0.89 both in line with analyst estimates, showing that SEI Investments is executing in line with expectations. Following the result, the analysts have updated their earnings model, and it would be good to know whether they think there's been a strong change in the company's prospects, or if it's business as usual. We thought readers would find it interesting to see the analysts latest (statutory) post-earnings forecasts for next year. NasdaqGS:SEIC Earnings and Revenue Growth April 25th 2021

After the latest results, the seven analysts covering SEI Investments are now predicting revenues of US$1.86b in 2021. If met, this would reflect a modest 7.8% improvement in sales compared to the last 12 months. Per-share earnings are expected to expand 14% to US$3.68. Yet prior to the latest earnings, the analysts had been anticipated revenues of US$1.86b and earnings per share (EPS) of US$3.66 in 2021. So it's pretty clear that, although the analysts have updated their estimates, there's been no major change in expectations for the business following the latest results.

It will come as no surprise then, to learn that the consensus price target is largely unchanged at US$69.83. There's another way to think about price targets though, and that's to look at the range of price targets put forward by analysts, because a wide range of estimates could suggest a diverse view on possible outcomes for the business. The most optimistic SEI Investments analyst has a price target of US$75.00 per share, while the most pessimistic values it at US$65.00. The narrow spread of estimates could suggest that the business' future is relatively easy to value, or thatthe analysts have a strong view on its prospects.

Taking a look at the bigger picture now, one of the ways we can understand these forecasts is to see how they compare to both past performance and industry growth estimates. The analysts are definitely expecting SEI Investments' growth to accelerate, with the forecast 10% annualised growth to the end of 2021 ranking favourably alongside historical growth of 4.8% per annum over the past five years. By contrast, our data suggests that other companies (with analyst coverage) in a similar industry are forecast to grow their revenue at 4.1% per year. It seems obvious that, while the growth outlook is brighter than the recent past, the analysts also expect SEI Investments to grow faster than the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing to take away is that there's been no major change in sentiment, with the analysts reconfirming that the business is performing in line with their previous earnings per share estimates. Fortunately, they also reconfirmed their revenue numbers, suggesting sales are tracking in line with expectations - and our data suggests that revenues are expected to grow faster than the wider industry. The consensus price target held steady at US$69.83, with the latest estimates not enough to have an impact on their price targets.

Keeping that in mind, we still think that the longer term trajectory of the business is much more important for investors to consider. At Simply Wall St, we have a full range of analyst estimates for SEI Investments going out to 2025, and you can see them free on our platform here..

Even so, be aware that SEI Investments is showing 1 warning sign in our investment analysis , you should know about...

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.



Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.