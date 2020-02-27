SEI Investments Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average - Notable for SEIC

In trading on Thursday, shares of SEI Investments Company (Symbol: SEIC) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $59.99, changing hands as low as $59.21 per share. SEI Investments Company shares are currently trading down about 6.4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of SEIC shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, SEIC's low point in its 52 week range is $49.50 per share, with $69.6099 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $59.21.

Click here to find out which 9 other dividend stocks recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.