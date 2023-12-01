SEI Investments Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average - Bullish for SEIC

In trading on Friday, shares of SEI Investments Company (Symbol: SEIC) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $58.85, changing hands as high as $59.32 per share. SEI Investments Company shares are currently trading up about 1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of SEIC shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, SEIC's low point in its 52 week range is $52.195 per share, with $64.69 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $59.32.
