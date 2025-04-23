SEI Investments Bottom Line Climbs In Q1, Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - SEI Investments (SEIC) announced a profit for its first quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line came in at $151.52 million, or $1.17 per share. This compares with $131.40 million, or $0.99 per share, last year.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.14 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period rose 7.8% to $551.344 million from $511.579 million last year.

SEI Investments earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $151.52 Mln. vs. $131.40 Mln. last year. -EPS: $1.17 vs. $0.99 last year. -Revenue: $551.344 Mln vs. $511.579 Mln last year.

