SEI Investments Bottom Line Advances In Q1

(RTTNews) - SEI Investments (SEIC) released earnings for its first quarter that climbed from the same period last year.

The company's earnings came in at $129.47 million, or $0.89 per share. This compares with $109.24 million, or $0.72 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.88 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 9.9% to $455.69 million from $414.76 million last year.

SEI Investments earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q1): $129.47 Mln. vs. $109.24 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $0.89 vs. $0.72 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.88 -Revenue (Q1): $455.69 Mln vs. $414.76 Mln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.