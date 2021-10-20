SEI Investments Announces Gain In Q3 Earnings, Beats estimates

(RTTNews) - SEI Investments (SEIC) reported a profit for its third quarter that increased from the same period last year.

The company's earnings came in at $138.05 million, or $0.97 per share. This compares with $111.10 million, or $0.75 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.95 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 14.2% to $485.32 million from $424.93 million last year.

SEI Investments earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q3): $138.05 Mln. vs. $111.10 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $0.97 vs. $0.75 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.95 -Revenue (Q3): $485.32 Mln vs. $424.93 Mln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.