SEI Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Thursday, shares of Solaris Energy Infrastructure Inc (Symbol: SEI) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $26.60, changing hands as low as $26.08 per share. Solaris Energy Infrastructure Inc shares are currently trading off about 1.7% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of SEI shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, SEI's low point in its 52 week range is $10.96 per share, with $39.025 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $26.64.

Click here to find out which 9 other energy stocks recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.