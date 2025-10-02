SEI Announces Strategic Partnership With Graphene For Undisclosed Sum

Markets
(RTTNews) - SEI (SEIC), a provider of financial technology, operations, and asset management services, Thursday announced a strategic partnership with Graphene, a UK-based infrastructure-as-a-service provider. The financial terms were not disclosed.

Graphene will adopt the SEI Wealth PlatformSM to provide integrated wealth management infrastructure, allowing firms of any size to access institutional-grade operations and technology to manage their own data-driven platforms and an efficient onboarding experience.

Kevin Mitchell, Co-Founder and CEO of Graphene stated that the collaboration will enable independent firms to deliver stronger outcomes for clients building more scalable businesses.

As of this writing, shares were trading 0.15 percent or 0.13 cents higher at $84.19 on the Nasdaq.

