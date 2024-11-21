Segue Group Reports Mixed Financial Results

Segue Group Co., Ltd. (JP:3968) has released an update.
Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:
- Unlock your investing potential with TipRanks Premium - Now At 40% OFF!
- Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter
Segue Group Co., Ltd. reported a 3.8% increase in net sales to 13,917 million yen for the nine months ending September 30, 2024, despite a significant drop in operating profit by 31.6%. The company’s financial outlook shows a predicted year-end profit growth of 17.2% and a net sales increase of 7.8% for the full year.
For further insights into JP:3968 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.
Trending Articles
- Nvidia Stock Could Take a Beating from Supply Snags on Blackwell Chips
- ‘This Is Just Pure Hype,’ Says Top Investor About Tesla Stock
- Will Palantir Stock Crash to $28? Jefferies Sounds the Alarm
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.