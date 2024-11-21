Segue Group Reports Mixed Financial Results

Segue Group Co., Ltd. (JP:3968) has released an update.

Segue Group Co., Ltd. reported a 3.8% increase in net sales to 13,917 million yen for the nine months ending September 30, 2024, despite a significant drop in operating profit by 31.6%. The company’s financial outlook shows a predicted year-end profit growth of 17.2% and a net sales increase of 7.8% for the full year.

