Markets

SEGRO, Pure Data Centres Group Form Second JV To Develop £800 Mln Paris Data Center

July 08, 2026 — 11:06 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - SEGRO plc (SGRO.L) said Wednesday it has formed a second 50:50 joint venture with Pure Data Centres Group Ltd. to develop a 48-megawatt fully fitted data center in Paris.

The project, located in a key Paris Availability Zone, is expected to require approximately £800 million in gross capital, including the value of SEGRO's land and secured power contribution. SEGRO expects to contribute around £60 million in cash equity over the construction period, with the remaining equity provided by Pure DC.

SEGRO will contribute a prime development site together with 75MVA of pre-secured power, drawn from its 3.0GVA European power bank. The partners said the project is expected to deliver an attractive yield on cost and generate significant long-term income and value.

The joint venture plans to begin construction after securing planning approval and a long-term lease commitment from a global hyperscaler. The facility will be delivered in phases, with the first phase expected to be completed in about three years and the final phase around one year later.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.