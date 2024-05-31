SEGRO plc Confirms Total Voting Rights

Segro plc (REIT) (GB:SGRO) has released an update.

SEGRO plc has announced that as of May 31, 2024, its total issued ordinary share capital stands at 1,352,334,888 shares, each with one voting right and no shares held in treasury. Shareholders may use this figure as a reference for disclosing changes in their stake as per the Financial Conduct Authority’s rules.

