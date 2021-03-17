Markets

SEGRO Issues Update On Acquisition Of Sofibus Patrimoine - Quick Facts

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - SEGRO plc (SGRO.) said the simplified tender offer filed by SEGRO France for the remaining share capital of Sofibus Patrimoine will be open from 18 March 2021 to 31 March 2021. The Autorité des Marchés Financiers has granted a visa for the simplified tender offer.

In December 2020, SEGRO unconditionally agreed to acquire a further 74.9 percent of the share capital of Sofibus Patrimoine for 313.71 euros per share. SEGRO is being advised by Lazard, acting as its sole Financial Adviser. Lazard, on behalf of SEGRO France, will acquire all the shares tendered to the offer.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    RTTNews

    Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular