SEGRO Decides Not To Improve Terms Of Offer For Tritax EuroBox - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - SEGRO confirmed that the SEGRO Offer for Tritax EuroBox is final and that it will not increase or improve the terms of the SEGRO offer. SEGRO also confirmed that it will not switch to a takeover offer in respect of Tritax EuroBox. SEGRO expects that it will invoke the Mini Long Stop Date condition of the SEGRO Scheme following 15 November 2024, and therefore that the SEGRO Scheme will lapse following the 15 November 2024.

On 10 October 2024, the boards of Tritax EuroBox and Titanium Ruth Bidco, or a newly formed company indirectly owned by one of Brookfield's real estate private funds, announced that they had reached agreement on the terms and conditions of a recommended cash acquisition by Bidco of the entire issued, and to be issued, ordinary share capital of Tritax EuroBox. The terms of the Brookfield Offer remain unchanged.

The Tritax EuroBox Board reiterated its recommendation that Tritax EuroBox shareholders vote in favour of the resolutions to implement the Brookfield offer at the Brookfield Meetings.

