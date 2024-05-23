News & Insights

Sego Resources Advances Exploration with SRK Expertise

May 23, 2024 — 03:07 pm EDT

Written by TipRanks Canadian Newsdesk

Sego Resources (TSE:SGZ) has released an update.

Sego Resources Inc. has engaged the expertise of SRK Consulting to create a 3D geological model and assess the exploration potential of the Southern Gold Zone at their Miner Mountain Project. This collaboration aims to advance the understanding of the zone, which shows promising mineralization starting at surface level, helping to shape future exploratory efforts. The company’s commitment to developing this copper-gold porphyry target is underscored by encouraging drill intersection highlights at the site.

