SEGG Media Reports Strong Weekend Performance at Iowa Speedway as Louis Foster Solidifies Rookie of the Year Lead Ahead of Toronto Race

Full Release







Seb Murray sidelined, Callum Ilott fights hard, and Louis Foster strengthens Rookie of the Year lead ahead of Toronto street circuit showdown.















A Media Snippet accompanying this announcement is available in this link.







NEWTON, Iowa, July 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SEGG Media Corporation (NASDAQ: SEGG, LTRYW) (“SEGG Media” or the “Company”), a leading technology company transforming the global intersection of sports, entertainment and gaming today announced the results from a weekend of intensity, growth, and high-impact visibility for SEGG’s flagship brands, Sports.com and Lottery.com, at Iowa Speedway. As the Sukup INDYCAR race weekend concluded, all eyes now turn to Toronto – where SEGG Media is poised to continue its upward trajectory on one of the most iconic street circuits in North America.





Andretti Global’s Louis Foster underlined his credentials as IndyCar’s top rookie, maintaining his lead in the Rookie of the Year standings. The 21-year-old qualified 12th and 16th for the weekend’s two races, continuing his season average of 12.5 in a 27-car field despite weather disruptions that cut short practice.





In Race 1, Foster showed speed and composure, pushing through the field and coming alive after a mid-race aero balance change.



“It was good to get a good result on an oval, it matched roughly what we did at the Indy 500,”







said Foster







. “We were there on pace, on merit. The pit stops were phenomenal by the team, and I think we could’ve finished top 10 with a more comfortable balance.”







Race 2 brought another clean drive and valuable points as Foster worked forward again and managed race strategy perfectly.



“Not many drivers stayed consistent across both races, so I’m happy that we did,”







he said.







“We fought hard for the positions we earned.” His oval average now stands at an impressive 13.33.







In the NTT INDYCAR Series, Callum Ilott showed strong form in both qualifying and race pace before a late-race incident ended his charge prematurely. Despite a penalty and contact, Ilott’s recovery drive from deep in the pack highlighted the resilience of both driver and team.





PREMA Racing delivered a breakthrough result as Robert Shwartzman stormed to a career-best P9 finish – the team’s highest placement of the 2025 campaign so far. After battling through setbacks, Shwartzman capitalized on strategy, tire management and raw pace to crack the top ten in commanding style.





Though adversity struck in the Indy NXT paddock as Seb Murray was not medically cleared to compete in Sunday’s race, the Andretti Cape driver remained on-site, proudly supporting the team from trackside and ensuring strong continued presence for Sports.com through fan engagement and broadcast exposure.





Sports.com and Lottery.com continued to gain market visibility with on-car branding, in-paddock engagement, and major television coverage throughout the weekend. Louis Foster’s stellar drive will be celebrated in a separate release following one of his strongest INDYCAR performances to date.





The SEGG Media drivers now shift focus to Toronto, where the combination of tight city corners, passionate fans, and global media presence provides the perfect stage for the next chapter in the Sports.com and Lottery.com motorsport and brand expansion journey.







“Louis, Callum, and Seb continue to elevate the visibility and value of our brands across North America,”







said Matthew McGahan, Chairman of SEGG Media







. “This weekend was a strong statement, and we’re looking forward to continuing the charge in Toronto.”









About SEGG Media Corporation







SEGG Media (Nasdaq: SEGG, LTRYW) is a global sports, entertainment and gaming group operating a portfolio of digital assets including Sports.com and Lottery.com. Focused on immersive fan engagement, ethical gaming and AI-driven live experiences, SEGG Media is redefining how global audiences interact with the content they love.





For additional information, visit



www.seggmediacorp.com.







