Segall Bryant & Hamill Cuts Stake in Glatfelter (GLT)

Fintel reports that Segall Bryant & Hamill has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 1.65MM shares of Glatfelter Corp (GLT). This represents 3.7% of the company.

In their previous filing dated August 4, 2022 they reported 3.28MM shares and 7.40% of the company, a decrease in shares of 49.62% and a decrease in total ownership of 3.70% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 120.14% Upside

As of February 12, 2023, the average one-year price target for Glatfelter is $9.18. The forecasts range from a low of $9.09 to a high of $9.45. The average price target represents an increase of 120.14% from its latest reported closing price of $4.17.

The projected annual revenue for Glatfelter is $1,604MM, an increase of 10.48%. The projected annual EPS is $0.34.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 349 funds or institutions reporting positions in Glatfelter. This is a decrease of 29 owner(s) or 7.67% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to GLT is 0.04%, a decrease of 20.92%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.53% to 46,049K shares. The put/call ratio of GLT is 0.02, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are large shareholders doing?

Carlson Capital L P holds 4,365K shares representing 9.74% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,925K shares, representing an increase of 32.98%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GLT by 26.05% over the last quarter.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 3,120K shares representing 6.97% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,169K shares, representing a decrease of 1.55%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GLT by 34.16% over the last quarter.

Ameriprise Financial holds 1,291K shares representing 2.88% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,168K shares, representing an increase of 9.53%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GLT by 90.29% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,112K shares representing 2.48% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,276K shares, representing a decrease of 14.74%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GLT by 58.93% over the last quarter.

UBVLX - Undiscovered Managers Behavioral Value Fund Class L holds 1,097K shares representing 2.45% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,429K shares, representing a decrease of 30.18%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GLT by 63.50% over the last quarter.

Glatfelter Background Information

Glatfelter is a leading global supplier of engineered materials. Its ongoing portfolio transformation is creating a more stable, growth-oriented business, coupled with a leaner cost structure and a new operating model. Headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina, Glatfelter’s annual revenues are approximately $928 million. Our 2,500 employees serve customers in more than 100 countries.

