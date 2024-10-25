Sega says ‘Sonic x Shadow Generations’ already sold 1M units, IGN reports

Sega (SGAMY) said its latest game “Sonic x Shadow Generations” has already sold 1M copies even though it just released October 25, IGN’s Ryan Dinsdale reports. The game is available on PlayStation 4 (SONY), PS5, PC, Xbox One (MSFT), Xbox Series X/S, and Nintendo Switch (NTDOY).

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>

Read More on SGAMY:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.