Sega says ‘Sonic x Shadow Generations’ already sold 1M units, IGN reports

Sega (SGAMY) said its latest game “Sonic x Shadow Generations” has already sold 1M copies even though it just released October 25, IGN’s Ryan Dinsdale reports. The game is available on PlayStation 4 (SONY), PS5, PC, Xbox One (MSFT), Xbox Series X/S, and Nintendo Switch (NTDOY).
