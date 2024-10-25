News & Insights

Sega says ‘Sonic x Shadow Generations’ already sold 1M units, IGN reports

October 25, 2024 — 12:40 pm EDT

Sega (SGAMY) said its latest game “Sonic x Shadow Generations” has already sold 1M copies even though it just released October 25, IGN’s Ryan Dinsdale reports. The game is available on PlayStation 4 (SONY), PS5, PC, Xbox One (MSFT), Xbox Series X/S, and Nintendo Switch (NTDOY).

