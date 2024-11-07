News & Insights

Sega Sammy Sees Profit Growth Amid Sales Dip

November 07, 2024 — 09:55 pm EST

Sega Sammy Holdings (JP:6460) has released an update.

Sega Sammy Holdings reported a decline in net sales by 4.5% to 211.7 billion yen for the six months ending September 30, 2024, with a notable increase in profit attributable to owners of the parent by 31.1% to 30.4 billion yen. The company is optimistic about the full fiscal year, projecting a profit increase despite a decrease in sales and operating income. This highlights a strategic performance shift amidst changing market dynamics.



