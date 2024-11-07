Sega Sammy Sees Profit Growth Amid Sales Dip

Sega Sammy Holdings (JP:6460) has released an update.
Sega Sammy Holdings reported a decline in net sales by 4.5% to 211.7 billion yen for the six months ending September 30, 2024, with a notable increase in profit attributable to owners of the parent by 31.1% to 30.4 billion yen. The company is optimistic about the full fiscal year, projecting a profit increase despite a decrease in sales and operating income. This highlights a strategic performance shift amidst changing market dynamics.
For further insights into JP:6460 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.
Trending Articles
- Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA) Adds an Ad-Supported Tier in Europe
- How Ford (NYSE:F) Looks to Solve Its Hydrogen Engine Problem
- The Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) “Coffee Debacle” Is Now Solved
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.