Sega Sammy Sees Profit Growth Amid Sales Dip

Sega Sammy Holdings reported a decline in net sales by 4.5% to 211.7 billion yen for the six months ending September 30, 2024, with a notable increase in profit attributable to owners of the parent by 31.1% to 30.4 billion yen. The company is optimistic about the full fiscal year, projecting a profit increase despite a decrease in sales and operating income. This highlights a strategic performance shift amidst changing market dynamics.

