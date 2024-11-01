Sega Sammy Holdings Strengthens Human Rights Commitment

Sega Sammy Holdings (JP:6460) has released an update.

Sega Sammy Holdings has introduced a Human Rights Policy to enhance their commitment to respect human rights across all business activities. This initiative aligns with global standards and expects cooperation from business partners, reinforcing their corporate mission of being a trusted and respected entity. The policy underlines their dedication to ethical practices, aiming to positively impact all stakeholders involved.

