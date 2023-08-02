Sega Sammy Holdings Inc. - ADR (SGAMY) Price Target Increased by 7.09% to 8.89

The average one-year price target for Sega Sammy Holdings Inc. - ADR (OTC:SGAMY) has been revised to 8.89 / share. This is an increase of 7.09% from the prior estimate of 8.30 dated June 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 3.37 to a high of 11.59 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 69.68% from the latest reported closing price of 5.24 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2 funds or institutions reporting positions in Sega Sammy Holdings Inc. - ADR. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SGAMY is 0.01%, an increase of 26.76%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.00% to 101K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

PMDEX - PMC Diversified Equity Fund Advisor Class Shares holds 85K shares. No change in the last quarter.

Yousif Capital Management holds 16K shares. No change in the last quarter.

Additional reading:

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.