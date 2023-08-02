Sega Sammy Holdings Inc. - ADR (SGAMY) Price Target Increased by 7.09% to 8.89

The average one-year price target for Sega Sammy Holdings Inc. - ADR (OTC:SGAMY) has been revised to 8.89 / share. This is an increase of 7.09% from the prior estimate of 8.30 dated June 1, 2023.
The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 3.37 to a high of 11.59 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 69.68% from the latest reported closing price of 5.24 / share.
What is the Fund Sentiment?
There are 2 funds or institutions reporting positions in Sega Sammy Holdings Inc. - ADR. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SGAMY is 0.01%, an increase of 26.76%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.00% to 101K shares.
What are Other Shareholders Doing?
PMDEX - PMC Diversified Equity Fund Advisor Class Shares holds 85K shares. No change in the last quarter.
Yousif Capital Management holds 16K shares. No change in the last quarter.
This story originally appeared on Fintel.
