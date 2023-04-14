Sega nears deal to acquire Angry Birds maker Rovio for $1 billion - WSJ

Adds details and background

April 14 (Reuters) - Japan's Sega Sammy Holdings Inc 6460.T is nearing a deal to acquire Rovio Entertainment ROVIO.HE, the company behind the 'Angry Birds' mobile game, for about $1 billion, the Wall Street Journal reported on Friday.

Tokyo-based Sega could finalize the deal to complete the acquisition of Rovio by early next week, the report said citing people familiar with the matter.

Israeli peer Playtika 8II.F, PLTK.O had made a preliminary bid in January to buy Rovio for 683 million euros ($750.96 million), but the Angry Birds maker confirmed last month talks had ended.

Rovio and Sega did not immediately respond to Reuters' requests for comment.

($1 = 0.9095 euros)

